Terrorist gunned down in Peshawar: ISPR

PESHAWAR: A terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar’s general area of Mattani, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.
The military’s media wing, in a statement, said that the terrorist remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist killed during the security operation. During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists.
