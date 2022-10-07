Official says Munda Headworks repaired, water supply restored

CHARSADDA: A senior official on Thursday said that a mega breach caused by

the recent devastating floods in the Munda Headworks was temporarily reconstructed and water supply for irrigation had been restored in Charsadda, Nowshera and Mardan districts.

Talking to reporters, XEN Irrigation Hafiz Yasir Khan said that reconstruction work on the water reservoir of Munda Headworks had almost completed and now the farmers in the three districts Charsadda, Nowshera and Mardan would face no shortage of water to irrigate their lands.

“The water supply to crops in these districts had been restored in time to save the farmers from further losses,” the official said, adding that reconstruction work on the reservoir was started on war-footing soon after the flood water receded.

He said that flash floods had destroyed over 300 feet of the Munda Headworks but it was reconstructed and water supply in Lower Swat Canal, Tangi Left Irrigation Scheme, Doaba Canal and Sholgara Canal was restored.

Similarly, the water supply in canals carved out from the Munda Headworks for Nowshera and Mardan districts was also restored and now the farmers in those areas would have plenty of water for irrigating their fields.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has said that 1255 cusecs of water is being released in lower Swat Canal connected to Munda Headworks.

“And 210 cusecs of water is being released in Doaba Canal. The Tangi Lift Irrigation Scheme has been fully operational since 25 September. All three motors of the scheme are activated and the water output from it is eighteen cusecs,” said a handout quoting the spokesman for the Irrigation Department.