Bajaur committee discusses security concerns

KHAR: Bajaur Peace Action Committee held a meeting at Jirga Hall in Civil Colony here on Thursday.

The leaders of various political parties attended the meeting and discussed the maintenance of peace in Bajaur tribal district.

Those who spoke on the occasion included ANP leader Malik Attaullah Khan, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Rasheed, ex-MNA Akhunzada Chittan, trader leader Sufi Hameed, tribal elder Malik Shaheen, and other elders.

The speakers expressed concern over the target killing incidents even after the government authorities’ pledges about peace restoration. They also expressed concern over robberies in the district and announced to meet on October 18 to decide the next line of action.