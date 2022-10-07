Degrees awarded

Islamabad : Shah Awais Noorani, special assistants to the Prime Minister, congratulated the students of Isra University Isla­mabad Campus on rece­iving their degrees on the degree awarding ceremony of Isra University, Islamabad Campus Students, says a press release.

He said, “I am hopeful that after getting into your professional life you will make your parents, teachers and your nation so proud of you.” He was speaking at a ceremony to distribute degrees among graduates from Irsa University.

Prof Dr Nazeer Ashraf Laghari, vice chancellor, Isra University, advised the students that they should serve the country during their professional life and become the leaders of the nation. He said failure is an opportunity to learn. Brigadier (r) PB Khokhar, Tariq Samoo, and Abdul Qadir Memon, higher-ups of the university, were also present in the ceremony. The students said that their old degrees were not in line with the HEC rules, and now new degrees have been issued to them.