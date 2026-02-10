Ferrari Luce: First electric sports car unveiled with Enzo V12 revival

Ferrari Luce: First fully electric sports car unveiled with Enzo V12 revival

Ferrari has officially unveiled its first electric vehicle, which is all set to intrigue audiences with its enchanting features and design. Several features seem to be carried over from Ferrari’s existing fleet of road cars, such as its “Tour” drive mode and “Dry” handling calibration.

Powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine, the Ferrari Enzo was introduced at a time when the company was dominating in Formula 1, it seems the new battery-powered grand tourer might share an unexpected link to this legendary predecessor.

Prototypes of the Luce have captured sound onto a medium that emits audio through simulated exhaust pipes, while the automotive industry strives to follow the footsteps of the Hyundai Ioniq 5N, which became the first EV to make simulated engine noises and gear shifts.

The Ferrar Luce’s interior took place in San Francisco developed in collaboration with Love From. The design team was challenged to blend heritage inspiration with a new design language, utilizing multidisciplinary skills to seamlessly combine technology and authenticity.

Hyundai drivers can choose from three simulated engine sounds to be piped into the cabin and played outside the car, including one that mimics a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

While Ferrar’s old-school F1 cars took pivotal steps without the use of massive touchscreens, the new Ferrari Luce is a unique addition to the eclectic sports car lineup. Its luxurious craftsmanship and the careful integration of high-tech features make the Ferrari Luce an EV that upholds traditionalism and Ferrar’s illustrious legacy.