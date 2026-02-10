Jon Stewart on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance: 'Killed it''

Jon Stewart addressed the MAGA meltdown over Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

On the latest episode of The Daily Show, the renowned American comedian and writer began by saying, “Man, if you like high-scoring contests where the outcome is in doubt till the final suspenseful climactic seconds, this was not the game for you. Slow. Grinding. It nearly took all the fun out of watching the Patriots lose.”

However, thanks to the halftime show, where “Mr. Bunny killed it,” admitted Stewart.

“It was joyful and infectious and— oh, oh, right, right, I forgot, I forgot: For a significant portion of Americans, everything that happens must uniformly be filtered through a particular MAGA-centric worldview and judged on how well it conforms to that traditional vision, which doesn’t including knowing where the biblioteca is,” he continued.

“Is it too much to ask for a halftime show that this great nation can enjoy in its mother tongue? It’s why the good people at TPUSA went through the trouble of putting on an alternative All-American halftime show that celebrated this beautiful country in the King’s English we all share,” Stewart, in his sharp wit, stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl received widespread criticism, as it was in Spanish without subtitles.