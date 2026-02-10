Lewis Hamilton spent years trying to catch Kim Kardashian's attention?

It is being reported that Lewis Hamilton spent almost ten years to receive Kim Kardashian’s attention.

The 45-year-old American media personality and socialite and the 41-year-old British racing driver made their relationship public at the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8.

Radar Online reported that Hamilton and Kardashian have had a connection going on for more than a decade.

An insider told the outlet that the SKIMS founder and the Formula One racer, who were seen spending time together at Cotswolds resort last month, had a “very romantic” dinner and couple massage during their weekend retreat.

The source said, “You could tell there’s been chemistry simmering between them for years, but they’ve only just let it step out of friendship into something more private.”

A close pal of the SKIMS founder revealed, “Lewis was part of the Kardashians’ circle long before anything romantic sparked. He’s always shown genuine warmth and good manners – never trying too hard, just quietly fitting in.”

“Everyone could see the connection he and Kim shared, the easy laughter and mutual respect. It almost feels inevitable that, after all these years, they’d finally find the right moment to explore it,” explained the insider.