What’s coming out of Meghan Markle’s war against Prince William? Inside people’s unease

Meghan Markle has it out for the Irwin’s and her intentions are all over the place given that they are finally making headway with their long-postponed Steve Irwin Gala.

News of these plans have come via Star magazine and they say, “people are lining up to be associated with them and Meghan and Harry are at the top of that list.” Much of it stems from the fact that the family’s standing and popularity is “higher than ever.”

Per Star magazine it seems the Sussexes’ intend on landing “some face time with them when they’re in town so they can properly connect and pitch some ideas,” and while “they would never admit that their obsession with outdoing William and Kate is the real motivator but of course that’s what everyone’s saying,” the source added. But “it’s pretty obvious William has really taken a shine to the whole family.”

All of this also leaves the Irwin family in a “very tricky” spot its said. That too because of how openly the prince has been aligning himself with them, whether that be by sending him luch for his Dancing with the Stars stint or making him a global ambassador for his Earthshot Prize.

All in all “if they accept Harry and Meghan’s offer to team up, there’s no way it will go over well with William”. For the Irwins, “they’ve become victims of their own popularity in a way because now they’re in the middle of this tug-of-war between the royal family” so “it’s very awkward for them,” the source added before signing off.