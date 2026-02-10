Amazon soon to launch 'AI content' marketplace, says report

American multinational technology company Amazon has signaled to publishing industry executives that it is planning to launch a marketplace where publishers can sell their content to firms offering artificial intelligence products.

According to The Information report, ahead of the conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2026, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has circulated slides that mention a content marketplace.

The slides show AWS grouping the marketplace with its core AI tools, including Bedrock and Quick Suite, when describing products publishers can use in their businesses, the report added.

The report comes as publishers and AI companies negotiate the rules for using online content, whether to train models or to generate answers for users, with publishers pressing for usage-based fees that rise with how much their content is used.

Current dynamics between publishers and AI companies:

The proposed content marketplace could significantly change how publishers and AI companies interact.

As of now, there's a lot of debate over the usage of online content for training models or generating responses for users.

Publishers are pushing for usage-based fees that would increase with the amount of their content used.

Microsoft's Publisher Content Marketplace

The new initiative comes as other tech giants, like Microsoft, are also working on similar initiatives.

Microsoft announced its plans last week to develop a Publisher Content Marketplace (PCM), an AI licensing hub displaying usage terms set by publishers.

When asked about the content marketplace, an Amazon spokesperson said they had "nothing specific to share on this subject at this time."

Amazon:

Amazon is an American multinational technology company serving globally.

The biggest tech platform, is engaged in cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Moreover, the platform has been popular throughout the year as the biggest e-commerce giant worldwide.