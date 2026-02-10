Australia seeks urgent meeting with Roblox over 'Disturbing' content complaints

Roblox has been under scrutiny for the past few months over child safety concerns.

Popular gaming platform Roblox is currently blocked in Egypt and restricted in countries like Russia, China, Turkey, Qatar, Oman, Algeria, and Jordan.

Following the concerns, the Australian government has called a meeting with gaming platform Roblox over reports of child grooming and exposure to graphic content on the platform.

A regulator also said it will test whether Roblox has delivered on child-safety commitments or not.

Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells said she wrote to the U.S.-listed tech firm expressing "grave concern" about reports that children were being approached by predators and exposed to harmful material.

"The reports we've been hearing about children being exposed to graphic content on Roblox and predators actively using the platform to groom young people are horrendous," Wells said in a statement, adding, "Australian parents and children expect more from Roblox."

The statement shows a cooling relationship between Australia and the popular gaming platform, which rolled out age assurance in 2025 to limit online chats to narrow age windows and prevent child grooming.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner welcomed the measure and recommended against including Roblox in a social media ban that began in December.

The commissioner said it will test Roblox's age-based safety features and noted that it could seek fines of up to A$49.5 million (USD) if the platform had failed to comply with the country's online child protection laws.

"We remain highly concerned by ongoing reports regarding the exploitation of children on the Roblox service and exposure to harmful material," Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.

Notably, Australia is the world's first country to impose a complete social media ban for under-16s over child safety concerns.