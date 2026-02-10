Cyprus joins European AI race: What it means for Greek LLMs and regional innovation

Cyprus is poised to advance into the field of artificial intelligence, marking a pivotal milestone by connecting with Greece’s Pharos facility to share advanced computing resources. This initiative was approved by the AI Factory Antennas call in late 2025. The project calls for the establishment of an AI factory and the digital transformation of services as Cyprus moves into the digital era that will benefit both citizens and businesses.

The facility will in return provide crucial computing power needed for AI development by connecting to Greece’s Daedalus supercomputer, while also building a smaller supercomputer in collaboration with NVIDIA.

How does the Cyprus- Greece partnership focus on developing large language models?

The Cyprus-Greece partnership aims to focus on developing large language models for the Greek language in an attempt to support applications in healthcare and clean energy. This initiative will primarily help to establish AI capabilities across southeastern Europe while addressing the specific linguistic needs of Greek-speaking regions. Both countries are looking to collaborate on the training and optimization of large language models (LLMs) for the Greek language.

The primary motive of this common vision is to elevate Greek-language artificial intelligence nationally as well as internationally. To achieve success in South-Eastern Europe, Greece and Cyprus are joining hands to achieve success in following key areas:

This partnership includes educational training activities to support the creation of an integrated AI ecosystem in the Greek language

Large Language Models (LLMs) and digital tools adopted to the Greek linguistic relativity

Common data repository aspect and interoperable AI applications

This collaboration empowers researchers and engineers with access to advanced computing infrastructure, supporting the development of smart services in healthcare, language, sustainability and heritage. By leveraging Greece’s high-performance computing power, Cyprus officially enters the European AI race, marking a central move in its strategy to become a regional technology hub.