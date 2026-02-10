Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has finally reacted to the kidnapping case of Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie as the ransom deadline passes.

The US TV host whose family has been at the center of national attention for a week since her elderly mother was apparently kidnapped said Monday she and her siblings had reached "an hour of desperation."

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC News "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been snatched from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the night of January 31 or in the early hours of February 1, sparking a massive hunt in a case that has gripped America.

Savannah Guthrie on Monday released the latest video appeal for public help in tracking down her ailing mother, who suffers from heart problems and needs regular medication.

"As we enter into another week of this nightmare... thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt," an emotional Guthrie said on Instagram.

"Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find where she was taken, and we don´t know where.

"We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."

Crime Correspondent Briana Whitney took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the video of Savannah saying, “BREAKING: In new video before Monday 5 pm Bitcoin deadline from ransom note, Savannah Guthrie pleads for help in finding her mom Nancy.”

Commenting on the post, Piers Morgan said, “Such an unbelievably heartbreaking story. Savannah is a lovely person, who’s been through a lot recently with her own health issues. This is so bloody cruel” along with a broken heart emoticon.