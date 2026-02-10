Lenore Taylor resigns as Guardian Australia editor after decade-long tenure

Lenore Taylor is stepping down as Editor-in-Chief of Guardian Australia after serving for 10 years. Credited with turning a 2013 startup into a top four national news powerhouse, Taylor’s departure marks the end of an era for the digital masthead she helped build from the ground up.

She was hired by the Guardian Australia editor-in-chief Katharine Viner along with her press gallery colleague Katharine Murphy, who took the role of deputy political editor.

Viner has praised her hard work, commitment, political insight and has helped deliver journalism that sets the national agenda and driven much admiration from our ever-expanding audience.

“She leaves Guardian Australia very well-paced to navigate the next stage of its evolution, as both a distinct edition and a crucial part of the Guardian’s global operation.”

Taylor supercharged the rapid expansion of the news site increasing its influence and reach across podcasts, video and social media. The organization now employs 140 editorial staff across the country supported by a mix of reader contributions and advertising respectively. Taylor noted that she had been considering making this decision for some time, adding that a decade is a long time in a demanding job.

“There’s always another challenge, another big story or another reason to defer.” she added.

Taylor has won two Walkley Awards for journalism and will be remembered for excellence in Press Gallery journalism. She stands out as one of the country’s longest-serving news editors and the longest-serving female lead editor of a major masthead in Australia.