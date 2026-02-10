Prince Harry reacts as Beatrice, Eugenie's names surface in Epstein emails

Prince Harry is reportedly deeply upset after his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s names surfaced in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.

New batch of the explosive documents revealed Sarah Ferguson’s alleged emails sent to the convicted sex offender in which she mentioned her daughters’ names.

Now, an expert told The Mirror that the Duke of Sussex, who has remained close to the sister, feels “gutted” for them.

They said that Harry may reach out in support, but his wife Meghan Markle is advising him to “keep his head down” to avoid association.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, “He’ll be gutted for his cousins, there’s no doubt about it,” adding, “Beatrice and Eugenie are two of the few members of the royal family that have actually kept ties with him and haven’t blocked him out of their social circles, so he’ll be really feeling their pain.”

“I think he’ll want to reach out to them because they were the ones that reached out to him when no one else in the family did, and you’d like to think Harry would repay that sentiment,” he added.

“There’s no doubt the royal family are going through a crisis at the moment, one of the biggest crises they have had to face since the death of Princess Diana,” he further shared.

However, Meghan may have different views on the issues, the expert noted, saying that she “will be aware of how upset Harry is by what’s happened, and that it’s a difficult time for the royal family.”

“But in a way she’ll probably be pleased that Harry has stayed out of it, she’ll be wary of guilt by association,” Duncan said of the Duchess of Sussex.

“I’m sure she’s telling him ‘keep your head down, don’t get involved, the royal family is in a crisis, don’t drag us into this.’

“There was a time when all Meghan needed to do was associate herself with the royal brand but at the moment, particularly for her, perhaps now is not the time to be going on about what a close member of the royal family she was and still is.”