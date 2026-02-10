'Mortified' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plan interview to finally speak truth in Sarah Ferguson, Andrew-Epstein scandal

Princess Beatrice was initially believed to have given her father the benefit of the doubt

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are planning first interview to share the side of their story amid ongoing Epstein crisis, surrounding their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the York sisters no longer willing to stand by in silence as ‘Our parents betrayed us’

The insiders told the outlet, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are distressed, and they are at their wits’ end with their parents.

King Charles nieces are contemplating doing a tell-all to finally speak their truth.

The royal sources claimed to the outlet, “Bea and Eugenie have had some extraordinary offers to tell their story, from Oprah to exclusive Netflix deals, and they know it’s something they will have to address at some point.

“It’s increasingly important for them to clear their name, but they’re still not ready to badmouth their parents on TV – especially Beatrice – it’s just not in their nature.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a close friend of Eugenie told the Page Six, “I know that Eugenie feels like she’s being tarnished with a brush that’s not hers, that’s her father’s. She’s very, very frustrated.”

Moreover, the insider told the Daily Mail, although Beatrice was initially believed to have given her father the benefit of the doubt, now both sisters are “mortified” after learning the extent of their parents’ connection to Epstein.

The media outlet continued, “They will simply be aghast at just how close their parents were to this appalling man.

“Beatrice can’t think straight. Unlike Eugenie, she’s put herself under pressure in standing by her dad and she’s starting to realise that may have been a mistake.”