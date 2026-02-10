Royal strategy revealed as King Charles, Prince William issue statements on Andrew row

A royal expert has revealed the new royal strategy on why King Charles and Prince William chose to speak out on the latest Andrew scandal.

Both the monarch and the Prince of Wales addressed the ongoing scandal as more Jeffrey Epstein files come to light.

Speaking on why they went against their own motto, “never complain, never explain,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said Charles and William are trying to protect the monarchy’s credibility.

He noted that Charles statement on supporting police if approached sounded like an invitation to investigators examining claims Andrew shared confidential documents with Epstein.

"This sounds like an invitation to help the police who are investigating,” the expert told The Express. “It is especially unprecedented during a royal visit abroad, Prince William being in Saudi Arabia, but reflects a realisation that things cannot go on as they are.”

They added, "The Waleses' statement came first, which is significant too. William is obviously asserting himself. It is an urgent matter, as the monarchy's reputation is at stake."

He further shared, "Andrew has not testified before Congress as requested. Evidence which shows he lied about his dealings with Epstein, as did his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, has dominated the news with appalling photographs, new sleazy allegations and serious charges of sending Epstein confidential information when Trade Envoy."

Describing Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, he added, "The two of them seem to me to be shockers who deserve each other."