Epstein case: Ghislaine Maxwell invokes Fifth, refuses to testify before US Congress

Ghislaine Maxwell has refused to give any answer or testimony before the US Congress in an investigation related to the Epstein investigation.

The former associate of the late convicted sex offender was due to give evidence virtually on Monday from Texas prison.

In a virtual congressional hearing, Maxwell invoked the fifth amendment, which allows her right to remain silent and self-incrimination during any legal proceeding.

According to Maxwell’s lawyer, she would only testify if granted clemency.

During virtually and closed-door deposition, she was asked various questions related to her knowledge about Jaffery Epstein’s nefarious and illegal activities.

Upon asking “were you Epstein’s close associate or confidant”, Maxwell answered, “I would like to answer your question, but on the advice of counsel I would respectfully decline to answer this question or any related questions.”

My habeas petition is pending in the Southern district of New York. I therefore invoke my right to silence under the fifth amendment of the US constitution,” she added.

In the following questions related to her contributions to Epstein’s sex trafficking network, she repeatedly “invoked fifth amendment right to remain silent.”

Republican House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer responded, “This is obviously very disappointing. We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators.”

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sexual abuse.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.