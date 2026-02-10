Andrew Mountbatten Windsor publically shamed after brother and nephew change decades old royal rule

Despite the Royal Family having gone and set aside their rule of ‘never complain, never explain, for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor there are calls being made about his gall, because to people like royal expert Emily Nash it is the ex-Duke who should be releasing these statements, as compared to the King and his heir who have a monarchy to safeguard.

She delivered this verdict in a conversation with Hello! ahead of the prince’s Saudi Arabia visit that is supposed to last three days and also hailed him on his quick thinking because he has effectively managed to direct focus back onto his work and meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Salman by siding with the victims of Epstein’s actions.

She’s also said, “if there's one thing we know about William, it's that if he has something to say, he will say it.”

Plus it’s no surprise to her, and the public,c that has been a sort of brewing demand for some kind of comment from the institution given Andrew’s connection to the known financier. So chances are “this will go some way to answering that, even if it doesn't go quite as far as some commentators might like,” she added.

Before concluding though she made a pretty strong demand of her own and said, “like most of us, they're learning about these allegations in real time, so it's a developing situation. But surely the person who needs to apologize and take responsibility for this whole situation is Andrew himself.”

Prince William’s Statement on Jeffrey Epstein:

A spokesperson delivered it and was quoted saying as per the BBC, “I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

King Charles’ Statement on Jeffrey Epstein:

The monarch’s statement comes via a Palace spokesperson and sees him say, “the King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct.”

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”