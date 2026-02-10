Savannah Guthrie receives massive support from Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner after desperate plea

Savannah Guthrie said "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help"

Fans and friends including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner have extended support to US TV host Savannah Guthrie as she makes plea at 'hour of desperation' in search for her missing mother Nancy Guthrie.

The US TV host whose family has been at the center of national attention for a week since her elderly mother was apparently kidnapped, took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she and siblings had reached "an hour of desperation."

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC News "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been snatched from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the night of January 31 or in the early hours of February 1, sparking a massive hunt in a case that has gripped America.

Savannah Guthrie said in the latest video appeal for public help in tracking down her ailing mother, who suffers from heart problems and needs regular medication.

"As we enter into another week of this nightmare... thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt," an emotional Guthrie said on Instagram.

"Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find where she was taken, and we don´t know where.

"We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help.

"If you see anything, you hear anything, if there´s anything at all that seems strange to you... report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation."

Fans and friends, including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner extended support to her by pressing the heart button.

Jennifer also commented on the post, “We are all Nancy’s children; we pray for her strength and health as she endures.”