Darnomics: vol 4

This refers to the editorial ‘Bad optics’ (October 5, 2022), which looks into the spat between Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar. The PTI was bitterly criticized by the leaders of the coalition government for having reduced the fuel prices and the power tariff, terming it a violation of the IMF agreement. The incumbent finance minister is following in the same footsteps, apparently, to demonstrate his brilliant handling of the economy. One must give credit to Miftah Ismail for taking tough decisions and having stood by them, despite getting flak from his own party. On the other hand, Ishaq Dar is known for manipulating figures, succumbing to political sensibilities and is fond of undue interventions over formulating viable and sustainable economic policies that trigger quality growth. Ishaq Dar’s only qualification is that he happens to be a protégé of the PML-N supremo. Ishaq Dar’s previous stints in the PML-N governments did not produce the desired results; the condition of the economy would not be what it is today otherwise.

Arif Majeed

Karachi