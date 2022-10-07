Gold loses Rs3,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs3,400 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs144,900 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs2,915 to Rs124,228. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,712 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,620 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,388.88. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below by Rs3,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.