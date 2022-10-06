 
Thursday October 06, 2022
Lahore

Man commits suicide over domestic issue

By Our Correspondent
October 06, 2022

LAHORE:A 32-year-old man Wednesday committed suicide in Defence-B. Victim Hashiar was so frustrated over his poor domestic condition that he shot himself dead. A police team removed the body to morgue and said the cause of the death would be ascertained after autopsy.

