First of many

Following the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amani, in police custody, riots and protests have broken out all across Iran. Mahsa Amani was caught and detained by Iran’s morality police for wearing her hijab too loosely.

Thousands of protesters are now calling for more rights for women in Iran. Even if the government does manage to control and end riots, there will always be future eruptions of protests due to the unbending nature of the Iranian leadership.

Rafay Hasan Wazir

Islamabad