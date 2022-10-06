Chup Tazia processions culminate peacefully

The processions of Chup Tazia, which are regarded as the last processions of the mourning period that begins in the month of Muharram, were held in Karachi under tight security of the Rangers and police on Wednesday.

Two large processions started from Nishtar Park and Rizvia Society. The Nishtar Park procession passed from MA Jinnah Road and culminated at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. The other procession started from Rizvia Society and concluded at the Shah Najaf Imambargah in Martin Quarters.

The procession at Nishtar Park held to commemorate Imam Askari's martyrdom began after Fajr prayers. It was led by the Buturab Scouts and passed through the reserved route to culminate at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

The procession passed through Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Market Road, Mahabat Khanji Road and Atma Ram Pritam Das Road where a Majlis was also held. After the Majlis, the procession went to Noor Bagh Musafirkhana in Moosa Lane.

The other procession began from the Qasr-e-Musayyab of Rizvia Society in the afternoon. After passing through Lasbela, Teen Hatti and Jail Road, it ended at the Shah Najaf Imambargah on Martin Road.

Held every year on the 8th Rabi-ul-Awwal to observe the death anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hasan al-Askari, the Chup Tazia processions mark the end of the over-two-month mourning period.

Security arrangements were made with heavy contingents of the police and Rangers deployed along the routes and snipers deployed on the roofs of nearby high-rise buildings. The procession routes were also inspected by the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, and monitored through CCTV cameras. As part of security measures, pillion riding on motorcycles had been banned for the day in Sindh. Mobile phone service were also suspended along the procession routes.