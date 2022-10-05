Three held for beating, humiliating fellow villager

HARIPUR: The Khanpur police arrested three persons on charges of beating a fellow villager and making him get undressed in front of a cell-phone camera and uploading the video on social media.

According to the police, a video clip went viral on social media on Tuesday wherein Zeeshan from Bandi Muneem village was allegedly beating a man with a stick while his other five accomplices could be seen in the footage.

The accused, according to police, forced the victim to get undressed and his other friends captured the criminal activity one their mobile phone. The victim was later identified as Abdul Wahid, who was also a resident of Bandi Muneem village.

After the video went viral, the police arrested Zeeshan, Saghir Ahmad and Raees Khan.

A criminal case was registered against six accused on the complaint of SHO Khanpur Chanzeb Tanoli under sections 352, 355, 500 and 506/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The police arrested three persons while three accused were at large.

Khanpur DSP Jamil-ur-Rahman said that it was disclosed during preliminary investigation that Abdul Wahid had quarreled with the accused over a petty issue. He said that the accused took Abdul Wahid to fields at gunpoint and subjected him to severe beating and made him get undressed while they filmed the act. The DSP disclosed that the incident had occurred about two months back and Abdul Wahid had subsequently moved to Karachi out of embarrassment.

The official said the police approached him and his brothers but none of them was willing to become a complainant in this case out of fear.