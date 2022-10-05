Alvi summons joint session of parliament on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of two houses of the parliament on Thursday at 4 pm.
The President will address the parliamentarians, which is the Constitutional prerequisite at the beginning of the new parliamentary year of the National Assembly. Earlier, the joint session was scheduled on July 20, which was revised to Sep 22 and then Oct 20. The Speaker NA revised the schedule by using his powers under Rule 4 of Parliament’s Joint Sitting rules.
