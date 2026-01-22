Prince Harry on moment Meghan Markle made him feel like a ‘teenager’
Prince Harry opened up about his early days of romance with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle gave him butterflies during the early stages of their romance.
The Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot with the Suits actress back in 2018, elaborately touched upon the first time he met Meghan back in 2016.
"They were playing with a new app that put silly filters on your photos. Violet and the woman had dog ears, dog noses, long red dog tongues hanging out. Despite the canine cartoon overlay, I sat up straighter. This woman with Violet... my God," he wrote of Meghan and her friend in his book.
"She believed life was one grand adventure. I could see that. What a privilege it would be, I thought to join her on that journey. In that moment I felt there might be only one face for me," the Duke added.
Harry wrote, "I sat on my bed texting like a teenager until it was time to have dinner with Sir Keith and his family. Then, after dessert, I quickly returned to the guestroom and resumed texting."
