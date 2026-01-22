King Charles exits London without seeing Prince Harry

King Charles has sidelined Prince Harry yet again with his latest move.

King Charles has left London after his trip to Scotland at the start of this week without meeting Prince Harry.

Earlier in the day, His Majesty welcomed

the president of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, while the two smiled for the camera near St James's Palace.

This comes as Harry gave an emotional speech as he sues Daily Mail’s publisher for violating his privacy.

Harry told the court "my social circles were not leaky,” adding he never had a Facebook profile named “Mr Michief.”

He said: “Following the death of my mother in 1997 when I was 12 years old and her treatment at the hands of the press, I have always had an uneasy relationship with them. However, as a member of the Institution the policy was to ‘never complain, never explain’. There was no alternative; I was conditioned to accept it. For the most part, I accepted the interest in my performing my public functions.”

Harry then told Antony White KC, for ANL, it was “pretty convincing” that journalists found information on him from his friends.