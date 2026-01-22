Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show awkward mismatch in viral video

Prince Harry appeared more reserved than Meghan Markle in her latest Instagram video, despite the couple sharing what looked like a fun and relaxed moment, an expert has noted.

The Duchess of Sussex dropped the black-and-white clip earlier this month which showed Meghan dancing enthusiastically beside the Duke of Sussex.

However, Harry seemed noticeably calmer with body language expert Traci Brown saying the Duke of Sussex did not seem as excited or engaged.

She pointed out at how he kept his hands in his pockets and often looked away as Meghan moved around him.

Speaking with Radar Online, the expert said Harry “certainly isn’t as excited or engaged in this as she is.”

"To start, they’re on really different pages,” she added. “He’s looking away as she moves towards him, very excited, with her hands in the air.

“You can tell how excited someone is by how high their hands are. And this is as excited as you can get," Brown divulged.

She further noted that King Charles’ son “does reach for her, but isn’t nearly as excited. His feet are still.”

But Harry does "pull her close, and their pelvises are pressed together. There’s no daylight there, so that says they’re close.”