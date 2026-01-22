Prince William lays down the law as Andrew’s exile nears: ‘Even if he spirals out of control’

Prince William’s emotions towards Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have reportedly reached a boiling point, so much so that the coddling he’s received as Queen Elizabeth’s son, has made the heir feel no remaining sympathy, for either his plight, now that he’s lost his titles, his dukedom and even his claim to live in the Royal Lodge.

The whole thing has been explained by some well placed sources that just sat down with Heat World.

According to their findings, with the way things unfolded with Jeffrey Epstein, and the resulting stripping down of his titles and all else, Prince William’s drawing a “hard line” in the sand.

According to the source, “William’s view is that Andrew has been mollycoddled for decades, and this mess is exactly why, because no one ever truly stood up to him or let him face consequences.”

This is the reason for his lack of sympathy for the ‘golden boy’ as he was called during Queen Elizabeth’s lifetime.

It is because of his alleged past that the heir “is adamant” that the family “cannot keep living in fear of what Andrew might do next, and if that means weathering the fallout, so be it.”

All in all “that’s the gamble William is taking, and he’s calling the shots.”

Also he’s “made it clear he’s done negotiating, even if it means Andrew spirals. From William’s perspective, the damage Andrew could cause by continuing to be indulged is far worse than anything he might say now,” they concluded by saying.