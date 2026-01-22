Meghan Markle spilt ‘third date’ magic with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is pin pointing the exact moment she fell in love with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex told guest Tan France on ‘With Love, Meghan,’ that she was highly impressed by Harry after their third date.

"That was our third date,” she began.

France responded: "You fell in love on your first — third date."

Meghan added: "We met in Botswana. We camped for five days together."

France said: "Oh, so you really had time to fall in love within those few days. That's nice."

"You really get to know somebody when you're in a little tent together," she said.

Meghan then went on to recall that she heard whispers outside their tent before she inquired Harry about them.

"And there's like, what is that outside? That's an elephant. Are we safe? Yeah, you're safe. OK!"

Meanwhile, Harry earlier revealed of the trip: "For me, it was critical to share it with Meg... To start with, we're sitting next to each other, and then we progressed to holding hands, and then we squeezed in a kiss, and amid the bumps, and then everything felt totally normal and natural. We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world, before the media sort of, you know, joined it."