Prince William, Kate Middleton’s frustrations rise as divorce rumors finally get answered?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been stuck amidst divorce rumors for months and it finally seems to have extracted a response from them.

Whether the rumors began as a result of the heir’s rumored mistress Rose Hanbury, or the fact that no public message was released on the day of Kate’s birthday that passed on January 9th.

But, according to a well-placed insider, those claiming the duo are headed for a divorce, in time for their 15th wedding anniversary, that is slated for April deeply “frustrates” them.

The insider even went as far as to say, “nothing could be further from the truth.”

This comes despite the fact that “Kate and William are going through some challenges, though.” As “she's still in remission from cancer, and they have three young kids after all, but it’s nothing like what’s being whispered about. Frankly, they’re annoyed by the claims,” the same insider also added.

Moreover, while Prince William did not go public with his affections this year, “people shouldn’t read too much into it” they demanded in their chat with RadarOnline.

Before concluding they also said, “in fact, it was Kate who requested that William not comment on her post, because she wanted to let her video message stand alone.”