KS relief continues activities in flooded areas

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues activities in flood-hit areas across Pakistan.

According to the Saudi mission, in implementation of directives by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) launched a popular fund-raising campaign in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through “Sahem Platform” to help flood-affected people in Pakistan. Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah said that based on the generous directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and a close follow-up from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, KSrelief launched the fund-raising to collect donations through the center’s platform “Sahem” to help affected brothers in Pakistan. In the months of July and August, KSrelief had managed to distribute 15,000 food packages containing more than 1,425 tons of essential food items of daily use to flood affected people in Balochistan and other regions of the country. Later in September, Saudi Arabia established an air-bridge to deliver relief goods to Pakistan. At least 10 planes carrying Saudi humanitarian aid (2,952 food boxes, 972 NFI kits, 660 tents, 1,682 boxes of date, 3,192 small blankets, 5,040 large blankets weighting 420 tons have arrived in Pakistan and handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Karachi for onward distribution among the need people living in different affected regions across Pakistan. Over 53,136 individuals will benefit from this emergency relief assistance. KSrelief has also started different land operations including provision and distribution of 50,000 food packages, 50,000 mosquito nets and 5,000 tents.

These items were procured from Pakistan for humanitarian distribution in the flood affected areas across Pakistan to meet the basic needs of the affected people.

These 50,000-food packages comprise all necessary essential food items, each package weighing 62 kg (40 kg of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kg of sugar, 5 kg of rice, 5 kg of yellow split pea (Daal Chana), 2 kg of dates and a packet of energy biscuits for children). These food packages are sufficient for a family for a whole month. Due to a critical situation and dire need of tents, KSrelief also provides 5,000 tents for temporary accommodation and the 50,000 mosquito nets will help protect them from mosquitos in the flooding areas. Apart from this, 25,000 more NFI kits and 25,000 winter relief kits weighing approximately 3965 tons; 610 trucks will be distributed in all the affected areas across Pakistan. Over 732,500 Individuals will benefit from this emergency relief assistance. These efforts come within the work of the Saudi relief land bridge, which was directed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to support the brotherly Pakistani people after the wave of torrential rains that swept a number of cities and the areas there.”

All these relief packages will be distributed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the help of registered NGOs and relief government organizations in Pakistan. A total of 4,385 tons of different kinds of relief goods have been distributed so far by KSrelief and more than 785,636 people will benefit from this emergency relief assistance.