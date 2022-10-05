Establishment of special economic zone discussed

Islamabad : American Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom and Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan on Tuesday held a detailed meeting with a wide-ranging agenda here on Tuesday, says a press release.

During the meeting, which took place at AJK Premier’s residence in Rawal­akot, wide-ranging discussions were held on the issue of Kashmir as well as the development of the liberated territory. On this occasion, a proposal to the American ambassador was presented regarding the establishment of a special economic zone, dry port, investment in tourism and the hydel sector in Azad Kashmir.

The proposal stated that there was a large scope of human resources in Azad Kashmir, which can be utilized to provide outsource services, consultancy and IT services. The proposal further mentioned the role of SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and Arts and Crafts in improving the region’s economy. The ambassador was told that SMEs account for the majority of business around the world. “Azad Kashmir has a huge scope within this sector (SMEs), which if implemented can be very effective for increasing the GDP of the state”, the proposal said. Referring to the region’s highest literacy rate the proposal presented to the ambassador Bloom stressed the need for starting academic exchange programs between AJK and American universities.