65pc Pakistanis fear floods next year

ISLAMABAD: Two-thirds of Pakistanis fear more floods in the country next year. Among these people, a greater percentage is of women, elders and inhabitants of villages. Thirty-two percent see more danger to their respective provinces.

These are the results of IPSOS survey conducted during the period of September 7 and September 12. More than 1,000 people participated in the survey. When questioned about the possibility of floods next year, 65 percent said they fear more floods next year. Thirty-five percent said they see no floods next year. The percentage of men who feared floods was 65, while that of women 75pc.

Seventy two percent people between the age of 31 and 40 years feared floods, and 70pc between the age of 41 and 50. It was 81pc between the age of 51 and 65 years. Likewise, the percentage of urban people fearing foods next year was recorded in the survey at 66, while that of people living in rural areas at 72pc.

On the question of which part of the country would be affected the most, 51pc said the whole country. Thirty-two percent people named their own province, while 24pc feared the floods would affect their community the most.

Among the people surveyed province-wise, 40pc living in Pakhtunkhwa feared floods in their province. It was 35pc in Punjab, 24pc in Sindh while 30pc felt greater danger of floods in Balochistan.