Blood pressure medication recalled after wrong tablets found in bottles

A blood pressure medication recalled alert is now in effect nationwide after Health Canada warns that some bottles of MAR-Amlodipine 5 mg tablets may contain the wrong drug.

Health Canada says two specific lots are affected after manufacturer Marcan Pharmaceuticals Inc. mistakenly packaged midodrine tablets, which are typically used to treat low blood pressure, inside bottles labeled as MAR-Amlodpine.

The medication is commonly prescribed to manage high blood pressure and chest pain.

Officials say patients can identify the correct tablets by their eight sided shape, white to off white colour and markings “210” and “5.” The incorrectly packaged midodrine tablets are round and marked with “M2.”

Health Canada warns that taking midodrine unintentionally could cause serious health risks for people with high blood pressure, including dangerous spikes in blood pressure, dizziness, fainting or potential organ damage.

Patients are being urged to stop using the medication immediately if the tablets appear unusual and return the bottle to their pharmacy for replacement.

Anyone who may have taken the wrong drug should seek medical advice right away, and emergency services should be contacted if symptoms such as chest pain, sudden headache, trouble speaking or loss of movement occur.

The agency says it continues to monitor the recall and is working with the manufacturer to address the issue.