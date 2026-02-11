ICE detention center plan sparks controversy in Maryland as lawmakers push back

A proposed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centre in Washington County, Maryland is drawing criticism from local lawmakers as the agency moves forward with plans to open a large immigration facility near Hagerstown.

According to CBS News, ICE has purchased a warehouse that is expected to house up to 1,500 people. Officials say the facility will meet federal standards.

"These will not be warehouses — they will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards," an ICE spokesperson said, according to CBS.

"Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners passes a resolution supporting immigration enforcement efforts.

"The Board hereby declares its intent to support DHS and ICE in the enforcement of our nation's borders, safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system, and ensuring that all persons are treated with dignity and compassion within our jurisdiction," the resolution reads.

However, Maryland lawmakers warn the project could strain local resources. In a letter, they say the facility may "further fuel the Trump administration's cruel and inhumane immigration agenda."

They also caution that converting a warehouse into a detention site could create public health and infrastructure challenges, writing: "Establishing such a facility in a warehouse not designed for residential confinement would pose substantial public health and safety risks and place added strain on local hospitals, emergency responders, and already stressed infrastructure, including roads, utilities, and water systems."