Tumbler Ridge school lockdown underway as RCMP investigate school shooting

Police are responding to an ongoing emergency in Tumbler Ridge, in British Columbia, Canada, after RCMP confirmed an active shooter incident at a local high school Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, Tumbler Ridge RCMP said: “As of 1:20 p.m., the Tumbler Ridge RCMP are currently on scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.”

According to City News, Sgt. Kris Clark also confirmed in a text message that there are reports of multiple victims, although officials say the exact number has not been verified.

Authorities believe the original suspect may have been found deceased, but investigators are working to determine whether a second suspect is involved.

An emergency alert sent to residents describes a suspect as a “female in a dress with brown hair.”

Police are urging residents to remain indoors while officers secure the area: “Those in the Tumbler Ridge area are asked to stay inside (shelter in place), lock your doors, and refrain from leaving your home or business at this time. All others need to avoid the area and follow police directions and restrictions.”

Additional officers from nearby detachments are assisting at the scene.

Peace River South MLA Larry Neufeld said to City News he is returning to the region: “I have been in direct contact with the Solicitor General to receive updates and to ensure all necessary provincial resources are being made available to support local law enforcement and emergency responders.”