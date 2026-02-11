Wind chill returns with brutal cold as polar vortex stalls over Canada

Extreme wind chill conditions are gripping parts of Northern Canada as Arctic air pushes temperatures to dangerous lows, while southern regions experience milder weather.

According to the Weather Network, environment officials say temperatures in Thompson River, NWT drop to −51.7 C, triggering cold warnings as wind chill values approach −60.

The bitter conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday, keeping residents indoors and bundled against the intense cold.

Forecasters link the deep freeze to a weak, elongated polar vortex positioned over Northern Canada. Unlike previous cold outbreaks, the system is not moving south.

Instead, the outlet says, it is retreating toward the North Pole, trapping the harshest Arctic air in northern communities while southern areas see a more seasonable pattern.

The report cites meteorologists noting that the most dangerous wind chill values occur during evening and early morning hours, when already freezing temperatures feel significantly colder.

Authorities warn that frostbite risks increase quickly when wind chill values drop this low, making preparation and caution essential as the Arctic blast continues.