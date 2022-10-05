Nine uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved nine development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs16.014 billion.

The approved schemes included improvement of Sahiwal-Arifwala Road to Harappa Bye Pass via Malan Shah Chowk, Sahiwal at the cost of Rs1.022 billion, rehabilitation of road from Sahiwal to Pakpattan at the cost of Rs4.236bn, rehabilitation of Pakpattan Kamir Road at the cost of Rs1.458bn, rehabilitation of road from Pakpattan to Marlay Chowk at the cost of Rs2.199 billion, rehabilitation of road from Hamber to Bhabra, MB Din at the cost of Rs441.792m, rehabilitation of road from Gojra to Qadirabad at the cost of Rs558.466m, construction of parking plaza at DHQ, Multan at the cost of Rs692.603m, construction of bachelor accommodation and Judicial Rest House at Dharampura, Lahore, at the cost of Rs2.366 billion and improvement of Sheikhupura-Hafizabad road via Hiran Minar Interchange M-2, and Waris Shah Darbar Jandiala Sher Khan at the cost of Rs3.039 billion.