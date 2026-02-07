Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to attend Super Bowl Halftime Show 2026

Prince Harry attended his first Super Bowl with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, four years ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fans have received an exciting news as it is believed that the California-based royal couple will attend the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2026.

According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, Meghan and Harry are set to attend this year’s Super Bowl, which is being held in Duchess home state of California on February 8.

PR expert Kayley Cornelius believes “Harry and Meghan are very savvy when it comes to managing their public profile. Attending a high-profile event like the Super Bowl isn’t just about enjoying the game — it’s about visibility, relevance, and positioning themselves as a ‘royal celebrity’ brand in the United States.”

Previously, Harry attended his first Super Bowl (in Inglewood, California) with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, four years ago.

Royal expert and former aide of King Charles, Grant Harrold also claims, “The Invictus Games are very close to Harry and Meghan’s hearts, so it made sense that they went to Canada over the Super Bowl last year. However, with no overlap this year, I think they’ll want to make an appearance at the Super Bowl and have it become a regular part of their calendar.”

He added from how it appears, if Meghan and Harry start attending annually, “I don’t see them stopping, so I can easily see it becoming one of those regular appearances.”





The expert continued, “It’s similar to how the U.K. royals have their social calendar … While Harry and Meghan’s lifestyle in the United States is obviously different, there are certain occasions we’ve seen them at previously, and it feels like those could continue to become yearly staples.”