Jay-Z shares bold advice with Bad Bunny for NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance

Bad Bunny is bringing Puerto Rico to the world's biggest stage

Jay-Z is said to be pushing Bad Bunny to take a bold, boundary-pushing approach to his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show 2026 appearance.

This has been claimed by an entertainment expert while writing for his substack.

As per details, the NFL had announced last year that Bad Bunny will perform at Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

"Bad Bunny is bringing Puerto Rico to the world's biggest stage," the NFL posted to Instagram.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2019 to select Halftime Show talent and produce the performances.

"What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring ," Jay-Z said in response to the announcement. "We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

Super Bowl LX goes down on February 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Now, Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has claimed that Jay-Z is encouraging Bad Bunny to take a bold, boundary-pushing approach to his Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance.

The source claimed to the expert, “Jay wants this to be fearless. Not shocking for shock’s sake—but culturally powerful.”

The other source says, “Jay keeps saying: this moment has to mean something. Bad Bunny represents identity, freedom, and global Latin power. Why play it safe?”

Insiders say Bad Bunny is seriously considering the fashion-forward statement—long known for challenging gender norms—and wants to honor Puerto Rico in a way that’s impossible to ignore.