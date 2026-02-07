Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos rekindle romance after brief separation

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have rekindled their romance just weeks after calling it quits.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the 29-year-old supermodel has decided to give Adan another chance.

“The split was brief but needed. They have been up and down since December, but she still cares deeply about him and wants to make it work," one source told the outlet.

“They are working on their relationship right now. He has been a huge part of her life in Texas, so it’s been hard for her to let go," added a tipster.

Meanwhile, another source spilled to the publication that “Their relationship is a work in progress. They come from two different worlds. The source of their ups and downs is their contrasting careers and lifestyles, but they have a big love for each other.

“Adan loves Bella and wants to make it work. He is a really good guy [who is] well-liked by everyone," the confidant added. “He trains over 100 horses monthly, competes and also trains several riders, including Bella. He’s the Tom Brady of his sport. They call him the $8 Million Cowboy.”

Last month, Adan was detained for public intoxication and later released from jail on a $386 surety bond. At the time, it was believed that Bella had broken her relationship with Adnan.

However, the model was seen cheering him on during a competition held the day after.