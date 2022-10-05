Yasmin okays memory centre for dementia patients

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art memory centre for Alzheimer's and dementia patients at the Institute of Mental Health Lahore. The minister took this decision while presiding over an important meeting in the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education. Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch and others attended the meeting.
Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed various measures to increase patient facilities at the Institute of Mental Health during the meeting and said that a principled decision had been taken to establish a state-of-the-art memory centre in the Institute of Mental Health. The Centre will be a unique institution of its kind in Pakistan. It has been directed to take measures for the recruitment of psychologists on the vacant posts in the Institute of Mental Health, she said and added male nurses would also be recruited for the Institute of Mental Health.
