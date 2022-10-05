The biggest failure

The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is almost at the end of its second term. Though it cannot claim any substantial success in any field, its failure in the educational sector is unforgivable.

Corruption prevails in the SSC and intermediate examinations. I appeal to the PTI chairman, who promised to bring drastic changes to the province, to turn his attention to the grave situation of the education sector in KP.

Sheikh Iman

Tank