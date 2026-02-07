Kylie Jenner in full nesting mode with Timothee Chalamet: ‘Pregnancy no surprise now’

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s relationship has been gearing up to hit the official anniversary mark now and it seems even those in her family are inching her along, and hyping up the prospect of her finally having a baby again.

News of this has been explained by sources that are well versed about the extent of the duo’s bond as well as Chalamet’s behavior with her existing children who are always said to ‘come first’ for Kylie.

According to this source, if he wasn’t so great with Stormi and Aire “she’d never be this serious with him, that isn’t even a question.” Plus what gets him brownie points is that “he took it very slow with them and he never oversteps or tells her how to parent them. He’s just a loving support and he naturally fits into their lives.”

Furthermore, “he already calls her his life partner so unless something drastically changes it seems pretty likely that they’re going to get married, she’s just waiting for him to pop the question.”

According to the insider, “so many people wrote this off as a fling when they first started dating, everyone said they’d never last and there was this general narrative that he was too good for her. People were quite cruel so it’s pretty satisfying for Kylie to be proving them wrong. She’s very proud to be his woman, she knows he's a catch, but this is way deeper than that.”

For Kylie what makes him special outside of being a catch is that “he’s the first guy that makes her feel totally secure, like she has a real partner. As hot and heavy as things were between her and Travis it was definitely not at all stable, there were a lot of ups and downs.”

But “now Kylie and Timothee are already playing house; she’s in full nesting mode and very content. People around them honestly wouldn’t be surprised if a pregnancy announcement happens very soon, it’s what Kylie wants and he seems to be on the same page.”