Beatrice, Eugenie’s reaction comes out after Epstein files expose their personal lives even more

After having defended their parents and privately stood by them, by way of inviting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to events like her daughters christening, it seems both Princesses Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are feeling more and more overwhelmed with the things coming out against their parents.

For those still unaware, the second installment of the Epstein files, over three million pages worth contained a plethora of emails exchanged between Sarah and the financier. From emails of her requesting money to making comments about Princess Eugenie’s ‘shagging weekend’ the media saw it all, and now it appears her daughters have too, and feel varying levels of horror, according to one source.

“They’re both totally floored and humiliated; it’s hit them like a ton of bricks and reinforced the fact that their parents are liars and charlatans who’ve destroyed the entire family with their revolting behavior,” the source started off by telling a US-based outlet.

After all this has come to the surface even Beatrice has joined her sister Eugenie and distancing herself even though she was previously “on the fence,”.

“It’s devastating but it’s their only choice,” they admit regarding the older sister who “has accepted she needs to do the same.”

In regards to the ‘shagging weekend’ comment in particular, which was shared with Jeffrey Epstein one of their emails, its said, “Eugenie can’t believe her own mother would say something as vile about her sex life, and the fact it was to Epstein of all people just makes her sick to her stomach.”

It is in light of this second wave that “they now know for sure that if they don’t put a firm distance between themselves and their parents, they risk being dragged down with their mother and father by association. And, the reality is after learning all these new sordid details they are both so angry there’s really no going forward.”

“They want to draw a line in the sand so that there are no doubts about where they stand.” Even as early as right now “they have both gone no contact, which is very upsetting for Andrew and Sarah but the girls aren’t budging. They need to take space to come to terms with this.”