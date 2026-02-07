Will Smith couldn't make this dog part of his family: Here's why

Will Smith reveals reason why he couldn't adopt dog from 'I Am Legend'

In I Am Legend, Will Smith has a canine named Samantha, nicknamed Sam. She tagged along with the actor against the backdrop of the movie's post-apocalyptic setting.



During their work, the Academy Award-winning star grew so attached to the dog that he wanted to adopt her. However, he couldn't.

The reason, Smith explains with a joke, is Sam. "Abby was the breadwinner of her family," he said while previously appearing on Hot Ones, adding, "She had to stay where she."

His quip is a reference to Sam being a professional dog, who is managed by trainers, making her a valuable asset.

Elsewhere in the interview, Smith expressed his fondness for the canine, saying, "It was like Abbey spoke English," adding, "Like, she literally could understand you, it was the weirdest thing."

In addition, the dog did her stunts herself. A scene in I Am Legend required the actor's character to choke Sam because she was injured and started to bite him.

"Abbey's doing that," he continued. "[A dog trainer] trained Abbey to go limp and I laid her [down]. How do you train a dog to go limp?"

Stunned by Sam's performance, Smith noted, "It was like working with a brilliant actress."

I Am Legend, meanwhile, is set to get a sequel, which will star Michael B. Jordan, who has previously been in touch with Smith about the project.

"I think it's looking good," the Men in Black star earlier told ET. "[We have some] really solid ideas... I think we're going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that."

In the meantime, I Am Legend was a box-office success, grossing $585 million on a $150 million budget.