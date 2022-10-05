Google launches startup accelerator

KARACHI: US tech giant Google announced launching of a circular economy startup accelerator on Tuesday to facilitate startups and non-profit organisations in Pakistan, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

The programme ‘Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy’ will select organisations, which use technology to solve circularity challenges including reuse, refill, recycling, composting, fashion, food, safe and circular materials, and the built environment.

Through a mix of one-to-one and one-to-many learning sessions, the accelerator offers ten weeks of virtual programming that includes technical assistance and mentoring from Google engineers and external experts. Participants will be assigned a dedicated success manager for support that is specific to their organisation. Applications are open from October 4, 2022 to November 14, 2022, while the programme will commence in February 2023.

Asia-Pacific, world's most vulnerable region to climate change’s impact, is a good starting point to innovate and create circular economy solutions, Google said.

According to the tech giant, only ten rivers contribute 90 percent of all river-borne plastic in the ocean, eight of which are in Asia-Pacific. By 2040, Asia is expected to account for 40 percent of global consumption.

In 2022, the global demand for resources is projected to be 1.75 times what the earth’s ecosystems can regenerate in a year. Most of the resources extracted and used eventually become waste, adding to more than 2 billion tonnes of solid waste created each year.

The programme aims to support startups that can help create a circular economy that is safer, sustainable, and more equitable for everyone, and can rebuild a relationship with physical resources and solve circularity challenges.