PTI long march can’t enter capital: Sana

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday finalised a comprehensive strategy to deal with the PTI’s long march on Islamabad. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan approved the strategy while chairing an in-camera meeting here.



Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, Frontier Corps Commandant Salahuddin Mehsud, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Usman Yunus, Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir and representatives of law enforcement agencies were in attendance.

The meeting was told that around 20,000 people were expected to participate in the long march. It was decided to engage the Sindh Police, Rangers and FC to ensure law and order in the federal capital during the long march.

It was also decided to hand the security of public buildings and Diplomatic Enclave in the Red Zone to the Pakistan Army, which would be deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution. Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said the long march would not be allowed to enter the federal capital at any cost, and authorised the relevant departments to take action against the individuals and organisations providing logistical and financial support to the PTI for their march.

Another decision to impose a complete ban on carrying weapons was also taken during the meeting. It was also decided that action would be taken against the federal employees who planned to support the PTI’s long march. Directives were also issued to ensure freedom of movement and functioning of educational institutions during the long march.